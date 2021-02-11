Much of what is now on this blog are not my opinions

I haven’t been here for some time (over ten months ago, in fact), and I just checked in today to see a whole slew of posts with which I disagree. Among many other things, I think QAnon and its various conspiracy theories are a sickening load of crap, and I dislike seeing QAnon or its supporters being promoted here. I also think antivaxxers are full of crap, and I don’t want my name associated with any of them.

Why do I feel the need to say this? Because, fool that I am, I am unthinkingly still paying money each month to keep this stupid blog going, and because unfortunately I am the Administrator of it, that’s why. I’m a libertarian, not a conservative, not a Trump supporter, not a COVID-skeptic, not an anti-vaxxer, and certainly not one of those lunatics who thinks that the government is run by a bunch of Satanic pedophiles.

I don’t believe in censorship or policing, but the problem I face right now is simple. When people Google me, one of the first things they see is that I am ClassicalValues.com. People being the way they are, they naturally tend to think that the opinions expressed here are my own. Unless I wrote them, they are not.

While I don’t see why I need to say such an obvious thing, let me make it clear that I am in no way responsible for the thoughts or words of Simon, or anyone other than myself.

Got that?

MORE: To give just one example, I am so ashamed to see the discredited antivaxxer Simone Gold linked on this blog. I realize that M. Simon can say whatever he wants, but I wish he would not promote such supremely irresponsible crap here.

I would suggest watching this video instead:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iLvEeFrACo

MORE: And this fucking lunacy:

BREAKING: German Health Minister admits at the Davos World Economic Forum virtual meeting that they are not willing to stop their Corona-Terror until the entire world popolation’s DNA is mRNA modified and the Great Reset done!

Riiight!

Sorry, but life is too short for me to put up with this nonsense.

AND MORE: Even more astonishing for me was to see advanced here the false and ludicrous claim that there is no COVID-19 virus. 

Again, these are not my claims, but I want it to be completely clear that I do not promote such garbage. 

Nor do I want to be seen as promoting it by being the publisher of it. While many people would not understand, the fact is that I’m no more promoting the content here than a publisher of The Communist Manifesto is promoting Marxism.

BOTTOM LINE: If a post’s listed author is not “ERIC SCHEIE,” it was not written by me, and I am in no way responsible for the opinion(s) or content expressed.

This is the last post. Everything which has been previously written will remain as archives. (I’ve formally changed the type of hosting to archives only, to avoid additional hassle as well as to save money.)

Am I Over The Line Yet?

Interesting view of the January 6th events in the Capitol. We do know that BLM activist John Sullivan was arrested there that day. What was a BLM activist doing at a Trump rally?

Disney Didn’t Like The Truth About Nazis

Disney found this objectionable.

Carano had shared a Tik Tok post which was a comparison of the divided political climate in the US to Nazi Germany.

The actress wrote on the social media site: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours… even by children.

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews.

“How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Disney evidently didn’t like being called out for being sympathetic to Nazi methods. Especially if it is true.

Christian Persecution Mooted

Labeling Christians as Christian nationalists and white supremacists is going to upset a lot of Black Churches. It is also a precursor to mass murder. Do y’all proposing this sort of thing know how Stalinist (Nazi) you sound? Read Nazi Justiz by R.L. Miller. First you make them less than human. Then you make lampshades.
 


 
The video is from Telegram https://t.me/WeAreTheFaithful/933

They Don’t Like This Video

The video is called Absolute Proof by Mike Lindell and it is about election fraud in last November’s election.

Already several copies have been removed from Vimeo and of course YouTube. It is currently available from here.

Making Their Case

I was reading this piece, Trump Gets Invited To Lie — Errrr… Testify At His Own Impeachment Trial, and it motivated me to contact the author. This is what I had to say.

Staci,

The Democrats can’t make their case. That is why they called on Trump to testify. The Chief Justice would tell Raskin, if the Chief was Presiding (as required by law) – innocent until proven guilty. And the Constitution still applies. Trump can not be required to testify. And you are not allowed to infer anything from that. “Objection sustained” – if the Chief Justice was presiding.

When it comes to Trump it looks like normal law is null and void. You know – to an outsider (I’m from Illinois) – that looks despotic.

My religion has an answer to that – Anger leads to the Dark Side.

M. Simon

The charging document includes this – ‘‘we won this election, and we won it by a landslide’’ – which allows Trump to bring in election fraud evidence. Did the Democrats really want to do that? Get the fraud exposed I mean. (look up the video of the Chief Engineer of Dominion bragging – if it hasn’t been Big Brothered and the video of the female Dominion engineer explaining details). Those two bits alone would blow this whole election up if they got publicity. And Democrats have given the President that opportunity. Not real smart for a “smart” bunch of fellers. Emotions are not real good for thinking, boys.

I did see the video of Eric Coomer bragging when all this got hot about 3 or 4 months back. It is now gone. Some one had to have snagged a copy.

Don’t Take The Vaccine – Dr. Simone Gold

Oh. Yeah. My landlady sent me this. America’s Frontline Doctors >>>>-<<<< A link to the rumble video

She also sent me this.

( About 56 minutes )

You can get a lot of the message in the first 5 minutes.

Where Is The Return To Normalcy?

So Biden has been in office for almost two weeks. Where are even any signs of the return to normalcy that was promised?

Lock downs are ongoing. Check.
Trump will be impeached (starting in a week). Check
Troop draw downs in Afghanistan rejected. Check

And think. He is just getting started.

The Real Problems Will Take Months To Years To Express

The vaccine sets up an auto immune reaction. Get Telegram. You have to watch this. It is far beyond what Joseph Mengele could even contemplate. She talks about animal studies where 20%, 50%, 100% of the animals die.

We Have The Opportunity

The real reason Wall Street is terrified of the GME situation. One word – FRAUD. Which seems to have been going around a bunch lately.

This completely explains why so many levels of the financial system seem to be actively trying to get in the way of retail investors purchasing more GME. It’s not just about a short squeeze, it’s about their firms’ very existence and their own personal freedom. We have the opportunity to put all these people in jail by proving that we own more than 100% of shares in existence.

Everybody Must Get Modified

Q Supporters Are Missing Something

Q supporters like this one https://t.me/NarrativeReframes/85, don’t get that Q is a Drug War (Deep State) supporter. Q hardly ever mentions the Drug War. When he recently did he said we need more enforcement. Enforcement is what makes smuggling profitable.

Our military is charged with running part of the Deep State finance System (smuggling prevention). Nobody complains.

Game Stop

GAME STOP

So classically ironic.

Revenge For A Stolen Election

Who in their wildest imagination thought the stolen election revenge would come this way? And expose another scam.

And for my “no fraud” believers, here is an HBO movie that came out 6 months before the election. Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections – HBO or I could refer you to Liz Warren and 3 other Democrat Senators at Senate dot GOV on the subject.

Stolen election? Ha. There is nothing they can do about it.

There are things that can be done that don’t involve shooting any one. The civil war is on.

Go to this link https://t.me/SimonSaidSomething/34 and scroll up and down. Trust in the system is being destroyed and nothing can stop it. You want to perpetrate election fraud? We will expose your monetary fraud. And the exposure, unlike with Trump in charge, will be totally uncontrolled. The Samson option MFers.

Shorty Is Naked

Shorts Over Pants

This is not about stock market shenanigans. It is about Joe and Kamala walking in the White House garden.

Go to this link and watch closely when Joe comes up in a short (35 second) video. He is wearing shorts over his pants. Supposedly just a few days ago. Well that is what it looks like. Except for the missing snow.

Or watch it right here:

Roads Still Closed In DC

What is going on in DC?

So Far He Has Done Nothing

Here is a screen shot I took at 1730z 22 Jan 2021.
 
Executive orders as of 22Jan2021 1730z
The shot was taken of this page. https://www.federalregister.gov/presidential-documents/executive-orders

So here it is. Joe Biden – 0 (zero) executive orders so far according to a respected authority. He has been in office for over a day and already he has done nothing. Pretty good so far.

Coup? There Are None In Progress, Why?

